Digital campaign in London to project Pakistan true image on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Private sector has an enormous task to promote tourism locally and internationally. It’s a stark reality that there is no progress until private sector played a proactive role.

Keeping the phenomenon in view, the Pakistan government initiated multiple steps to spur the private sector — the sleeping giant — to fully tap the tourism potential of the country. Now, this has started yielding positive results.

The latest development and phenomenon — a private company has come forward and is ready to roll out a comprehensive plan to attract foreign tourists by projecting true image of Pakistan through inclusive approach.

“We have chalked out a plan on modern lines to promote tourism gems of Pakistan in London by holding road-shows, displaying northern areas scenic views on billboards and setting up portals to attract the British folks to add the country in their travel list,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fascinating Pakistan Tahawur Husain Jafri.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said as the first steps, the company would launch outdoor and digital campaign titled ‘Come, Fall in Love – Pakistan’ in London on September 11.

He said : “The campaign is first of its kind, by promoting Pakistan tourism as a holistic … encompassing multiple features – religious, leisure, adventure and others.” “Pakistan is a peaceful and friendly nation and a country offering something for everyone. From the wonders and beauty of the Himalayas regions in the North to the historic Sindh in the South and the lovely beaches of Balochistan, Pakistan is truly the heaven on earth,” he remarked enthusiastically.

Jafri said the many fascinating cultures, scenic beauty, the art and craft as well delicious Pakistani cuisines and bazaars had something for everyone. “I would say to the British and foreign tourists that make Pakistan your next holiday destination, ‘Come, Fall in love’ with Pakistan,” said Jafri while highlighting his endeavours for tourism promotion.

He said a quarterly magazine – Fascinating Pakistan – would be launched in early next year which will be the first-ever such publication exclusively promoting Pakistan. Jafri said road-shows were also on the cards to give virtual experience of Pakistan tourist attractions to Londoners through display of fascinating videos.

The CEO, who appeared extremely passionate about promoting Pakistan tourism in foreign markets, lauded the Government of Pakistan’s resolve and focus in uplifting the country’s tourism industry. “It is a private sector which ought to play a lead role for tourism promotion,” said Director Operations Pakistan, Syed Qamar Abbas while stressing that the

present government had provided the space to the private sector to spring into action.

He believed that the government’s role in tourism promotion was of a policy-maker. Fascinating Pakistan is a first tourism related media aimed at promoting Pakistan tourism, arts and crafts, cuisines and lifestyle.