ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said the hotline contact between the Directors General Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two neighbouring countries would help control ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC).

Talking to a private news channel (Ary News), he said the military-to-military hotline mechanism between India and Pakistan, which dated back to 1987, remained effective from 2003 till 2013. Since 2014, there had been persistent rise in ceasefire violations (CFVs) by the Indian forces.

Now, both sides realized that the DGMOs hotline contact mechanism should be fully implemented in letter and spirit to avoid human and other losses, he added. The hotline contact was imperative to avoid any unusual situation and misunderstanding on the LoC, he said.

Replying to a question, Major General Babar said Pakistan had overcome terrorism through the operation ‘Rada ul Fassad’. He expressing satisfaction that there had been effective improvement in overall security situation across the country.

To another question, he said the countries took decisions keeping in view regional dynamics and acclimatizing situation. As far as Pakistan’s Armed Forces action was concerned, he said, they responds in a befitting manner to any unusual activity.