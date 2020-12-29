DG ICT distributes mask under COVID-19 awareness drive

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Director General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Syeda Shafaq Hashmi on Tuesday distributed face masks and hand sanitizers among the visitors at H-9 Bazaar to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal protective equipments were distributed at each entry point of the Bazaar in collaboration with Bykea, (a Pakistani vehicle App for hire and parcel delivery).

The administration was taking stern actions against those who were defying anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures, besides creating awareness about the pandemic, Shafaq told media here.

“We can break the chain of coronavirus transmission by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance at large gatherings,” she remarked.