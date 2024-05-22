DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):Director General (DG) of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday briefed the Federal Ombudsman inspection team on various projects including G-14,F-14, F-12, Green Enclave-1, Green Enclave-II (Sky Garden) and other apartment projects.

According to a Ministry of Housing spokesman, an inspection team consisting of officers of the Federal Ombudsman headed by the Senior Advisor visited the office of the Housing Authority to review the various projects of the authority.

On the occasion, the DG FGEHA Zafar Iqbal and other officers welcomed the team.

The Federal Ombudsman inspection team visited various wings of the Housing Authority and appreciated the efforts of the Director General, Admitting Section and the arrangements for public services of the facilitation centre of the housing authority.