Development of backward areas among govt’s foremost priorities: PM

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the development of backward areas and cities neglected in the past was among the government’s foremost priorities.

Unlike past when the whole budget of Punjab was limited to certain cities alone, it is for the time in country’s history that development projects have been started across the province, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Provincial Ministers Punjab Sardar Asif Nakai and Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari, who called on him here.

Besides political situation in Punjab, the matters relating to ongoing development projects in the ministries concerned were discussed in the meeting.