ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said development of any country and the well-being of its people were linked with the provision of justice and the rule of law without any discrimination.

This was the central point of Imran Khan’s 22-year political struggle, he twitted.

بلا تفریق انصاف کی فراہمی اور قانون کی حکمرانی سے ہی کسی بھی ملک کی ترقی اور عوام کی خوشحالی منسلک ہوتی ہے۔عمران خان کی 22سالہ سیاسی جدوجہد کا بنیادی محور یہی اصول ہے۔وہ ثابت قدمی اور پختہ عزم کے ساتھ "قانون کی نظر میں سب برابر" کےایجنڈے کو آگے لے کر بڑھ رہے ہیں ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) April 10, 2021

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan was advancing the agenda of “all are equal in the eyes of the law”, with steadfastness and determination.