ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said development of any country and the well-being of its people were linked with the provision of justice and the rule of law without any discrimination.

This was the central point of Imran Khan’s 22-year political struggle, he twitted.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan was advancing the agenda of “all are equal in the eyes of the law”, with steadfastness and determination.

