Despite resignations, PTI ex-ministers still enjoying perks, PML-N MNA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA, President Women Wing Lahore Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ex-ministers are still enjoying perks despite tendering their resignations collectively where individual verification has not taken place, which was an imperative part of the process.

“The coalition government will not believe that U-turn master Imran Khan will stick to his decision of quitting the assemblies, she said while speaking to a Private news channel.

She asked PTI leadership to verify their resignations and present their resignation letters individually to the speaker if they are serious and stick to their words.

MNA said that Khan will have to take a U-turn from his decision to quit the assemblies as the PTI leaders would not be willing to resign from their assembly membership.

Replying to a question, she lashed out that “a greedy person deprived of power” was targeting state institutions, adding, the election would be held in time.