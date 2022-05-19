ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): A delegation of lawyers’ leaders called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf were also present in the meeting.

The delegation of lawyers’ leaders comprised President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon, Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez-ur-Rehman, President Lahore High Court Bar Association Akbar Dogar, Chairman Punjab Bar Council Jaffar Tayyar, Chairman Islamabad Bar Council Qamar Sabzwari, Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, Amjad Shah, Masood Chishti, Abid Saqi and others.

The Prime Minister while thanking the senior elected leaders of lawyers’ community on their trust in the government said that the lawyers were the country’s great asset.

He said that the government will extend all possible cooperation to lawyers in performing their professional duties.

The Prime Minister directed the Law Minister to immediately start working for amendments in the Lawyers Protection Act and Bar Council Act.

The lawyers’ leaders while felicitating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office said that the lawyers’ community, which has always been playing its role in strengthening the country’s democratic institutions, will continue to do so in future as well.

The lawyers’ leaders appreciated the role of judiciary in the resolution of constitutional crisis and hoped that the government in line with the expectations of masses will take care of the economy.