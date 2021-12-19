Delegates depart after attending OIC CFMs session

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Most of the delegates departed for their countries here on Sunday after attending the 17th extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the one-day conference, the OIC foreign ministers, deputy foreign ministers, and delegates discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and decided to take a number of steps to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in the country.



The major initiative of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was to set up a humanitarian trust fund and launch a food security programme for the people of Afghanistan.