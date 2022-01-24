ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, PTI Tehsil Gumbat, Kohat Sajid Iqbal was also present, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Organization of PTI in district Kohat and issues pertaining to development projects were discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister stressed upon the public representatives to accelerate their public interaction campaign, besides improving coordination with the district administration for the immediate resolution of the public issues.

On the occasion, independent successful candidates of local government elections, Tehsil Lachi chairman Muhammad Ahsan and Kohat city mayor Shafiullah joined the PTI.