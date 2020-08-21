Deadline to receive Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payment is August 31

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Friday announced that the deadline to receive Ehsaas Emergency Cash is August 31.

The relatives of all deceased eligible persons and those facing problems such as biometric verification will be able to receive their money up to one month after the end of the programme, she said in a statement.

If you do not know your eligibility, visit this portal to find out your eligibility:

https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas

Those who are eligible, can check the payment center address from the following link and receive the amount:

Click to access ConsolidatedlistofEECCampsitesBankBranches.pdf

If the parent or spouse is eligible but has passed away, write the name and ID card number of the deceased on your application and the name and ID card number of the proposed deserving person from the family of the deceased and send to this address :

Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Reduction, F Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

If you are eligible but biometric verification is not being done, then Ehsaas has devised a procedure for such persons under which you will get payment sms from the designated branch of the bank via 8171 with name and address of the branch and the date of payment, Dr Nishtar elaborated.

You can watch the link info video for more details: https://yoytu.be/I2egqtEZ594