Days of backwardness of South Punjab ended

MULTAN, Apr 26 (APP):Terming the opening of the secretariat an historic event, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar said that days of deprivations of South Punjab had passed.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of South Punjab here at circuit house on Monday, he stated that the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan would begin soon and the government will ensure its timely completion.

The CM informed that it would be built with a cost of Rs over three billion adding that in total mega projects of Rs 34 billion have been launched today for city of saints.

Most of the projects were underway while new have been launched today, Buzdar said and that Drug Courts, Intellectual property Tribunal and a separate tribunal would be set up for South Punjab.

District Jail will be replaced with a beautiful park with over Rs one billion and OPDs of Nishtar-II and CPEIC would be made functional within this year.

He thanked Prime Minister, Imran Khan for materializing dream of South Punjab Secretariat and welcomed him in Multan from the core of his heart.

Mr Buzdar said that South Punjab and specially Multan had voted in favour of PTI in 2018 general elections wherein it had grabbed all six NA and 13 provincial assembly seats.

He shed light on several other developments projects for the city including 200 bedded Mother and Childcare hospital, duality of Multan-Vehari Road and which will be accomplished with billions of rupees.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Ministers, Syed Fakhar Imam, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar, provincial ministers, PTI local leaders and workers were present.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that the government in-collaboration with World Bank would spent Rs 90 billion in 16 tehsil of the province under Punjab Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

He remarked that these eight tehsils belonged to South Punjab. Similarly, another Rs 11 billion will be spent in another five cities including Vehari, Burewala, Khanewal, Kot Addu and Bahawalnagar. Different schemes including water supply , sewerage, roads, parks and streets lights will be ensured with the cooperation of World Bank.

The government has also completed home work for shifting of Grain market, Iron market and Truck stand outside the city. CM added that dual road will be constructed from Bosan Road (Northern Bypass) to Head Muhammadwala. National Highways Department will complete the work on the road widening scheme following request from Punjab government, said Buzdar.

About Multan’s Katchehry, he informed that 30 kanals of Police Line were given for expansion of the Katchehry. Similarly, High Courts will also be given another 26 kanals where a new judicial complex will be constructed for facility of legal fraternity.