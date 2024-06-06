PM China Visit

Dar felicitates nation on Pakistan’s election as non-permanent member of UNSC

DPM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent Member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-26 with overwhelming support of 182 votes.

He said Pakistan looked forward to upholding its commitment to the UN Charter’s vision of preventing war & promoting peace; fostering global prosperity; and promoting universal respect for human rights.

“We remain determined to contributing effectively towards the maintenance of international peace & security in line with UNSC’s mandate,” he said in a post on X.

He also commended the excellent election campaign and teamwork by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan Mission to the UN, and all the missions abroad.

