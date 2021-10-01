Danish FM appreciates Pakistan’s role in smooth evacuation from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP):Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) through a special chartered flight, has appreciated Pakistan’s role in effective and smooth evacuation of different nationals from Afghanistan, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said.

The airport manager and its team along with the Foreign Office officials welcomed the visiting dignitary, where he was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements made for the evacuation operation, a news release said on Friday.

“The visiting foreign minister appreciated the efforts of the airport staff,” the spokesman extending gratitude for making the extraordinary arrangements.

The spokesman said the Danish FM also lauded the tireless around-the-clock work of the airport administration and staff to deal with the emergency evacuation situation from Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary also visited the B4 and B5 lounges of the facility.