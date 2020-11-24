

The Counter Terrorism Department – CTD Lahore foiled a terrorist attack on CTD Police Station Burki Road, Lahore, as it neutralized a would be suicide bomber who tried to enter the building.

A police guard on duty shot the would-be suicide bomber when he did not stop for identification, a CTD spokesman said. He said the terrorist fired at the check post, but the guard on duty shot him down.

The suicide bomber was wearing a suicide vest and had 2 hand grenades and a hand gun in his possession. The bomb disposal squad defused the suicide jackets and into possession the weapons and collected evidence for forensic evaluation.

The police have started investigation and were trying to trace his collaborators.

No information was given about his identity by the police.