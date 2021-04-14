Criminals involved in violence against police to be given exemplary punishment: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the criminals involved in violence against police and other institutions would be given an exemplary punishment.

The state had never been blackmailed by such thugs and would never be, he said in a series of tweets.

پورے ملک میں تمام اہم شاہراؤں پر ٹریفک روانی سےجاری ہے،جتھوں سے ریاست نہ کبھی پہلےبلیک میل ہوئ نہ آئندہ ہوگی جمہوریت میں مختلف حلقوں کو نقطہ نظر کی اجازت ہوتی ہےلیکن آپ حکومت کوبزورطاقت بلیک میل کوئ نہیں کرسکتا، پولیس اور اداروں پرتشدد میں ملوث مجرموں کو نشان عبرت بنایا جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2021

The minister said in democracy, different groups were allowed to have their own points of view, but no one could blackmail the government by force.

Fawad said the police and other law enforcement agencies were pride of the nation.

All over the world, the uniformed people were considered a symbol of the state’s honour and it was obligatory on every citizen to protect their (police) protection honour and dignity.

پولیس اور سیکورٹی ادارے ہمارا فخر ہیں ، پوری دنیا میں وردی پہنے افراد ریاست کی عزت اور بقاء کی علامت سمجھے جاتے ہیں ان کی عزت اورناموس کا تحفظ ہر شہری پر ایسے ہی لازم ہے جیسے ریاست سے وفاداری کا اصول جن لوگوں نے یہ اصول پامال کیا وہ قومی مجرم ہیں اور ان سے وہی سلوک ہونا چاہئے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2021

Those who had violated that principle, he said,were national criminals and should be treated as such.

The minister said traffic on all the major highways across the country continued.