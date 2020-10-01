CPEC to revolutionize national economy, says Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Oct 1 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer in its truest sense for Pakistan as holds every potential to revolutionize all sectors of our national economy, said Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Thursday.

In a meeting with Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minisiter and Chairman, CPEC Authority at Sindh Governor House during which details of different economic corridor related projects were discussed, the governor sounded confident that these on completion would be of great benefit for the people of the country.

Projects that particularly came under discussion included Karachi Circular Railway and Thar Coal Power Generation plants besides Chinese investments in other relevant schemes.

Governor Imran Ismail was of the opinion that CPEC well reflected the deep rooted and everlasting relationship between Pakistan and China.

Successful completion of CPEC projects, he reiterated would completely transform the economic infrastructure of the country.