ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the multi-billion dollars project-China Pakistan Economic Corridor- had given a new dimension to Sino-Pak ties which were based on love and mutual respect.

He was extending heartfelt greetings to the two nations on the occasion of 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The minister said Pakistan reaped massive benefits from the One Belt One Road vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding the CPEC would prove a game changer for the region.

He regarded the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (CPEC) as ‘brilliant’ and said it was the foundation of both the countries’ economic stability.

Elucidating the history of the two countries relationship spanning over decades, he said defence cooperation between Pakistan and China in 1950 laid the foundation of their ties.

“Since 1950, Pakistan and China have not only been close diplomatically, but our relations have [now] gone beyond the political and economic spheres.”

He added that those ties were transformed into strategic relations during 1966 that eventually switched to economic ties in 1972.

The minister said both the countries relation now led by a ‘very comprehensive framework’.

Fawad said he felt proud of those ties which were based on love and mutual respect, and had its roots in the people of both the countries.

He said the Pakistani nation knew that China stood besides Pakistan through thick and thin. Similarly, Pakistan extended full support to China to mitigate its challenges, he added.

He said both the countries had been relying on each other strategically and defensively since 1950.