Coward terror attacks will not weaken nation’s resolve against militancy: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday condemned the suicide attack on an army convoy in North Waziristan and expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over martyrdom of four soldiers .

The president said such coward attacks would not weaken the nation’s resolve to rid the country from menace of terrorism and all of its manifestations.



He paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers for rendering ultimate sacrifice while defending their motherland against enemies of the country in the holy month of Muharram Al haram.



He expressed his deep sympathies with the families of the martyrs.





