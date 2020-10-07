COVID test mandatory for Pakistan-bound travelers from UK: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the government had made COVID-19 test mandatory for Pakistan-bound travelers from the United Kingdom (UK).

“As per government of Pakistan’s policy, all those intending to travel from the UK to Pakistan have to get themselves tested for COVID-19,” he tweeted.

He said the COVID tests from all the verified sources would be admissible.“However, there

is ‘NO Compulsion’ on where to get those tests done. Tests from NHS (National Health Service) or other verified source are acceptable,” he added.