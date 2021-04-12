Covid positivity ratio rapidly increasing in major cities, slum areas: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday appealed the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 as the number of cases is rapidly increasing in major cities and slum areas of country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities, adding, burden in hospitals have been increased.

“We are witnessing an alarming rise in the number of critically patients, she said, adding, overall the number of positive cases is rising. “We are enhancing the number of oxygen beds and ventilators in all hospitals”, he added.

She said that keeping in view the current situation, emergency steps are being taken to provide the best medical facilities to the patients, Sehat Cards will also cover coronavirus treatment.

She said the pubic should help control the high COVID positivity rate being reported in major cities during the third wave.

She also warned that the pandemic during Ramazan would spread if the people continue to be careless in following the precautionary measures.

Nausheen lamented that severe rush in political and public gatherings were being observed and it feels like the public has been assuming that the virus has been eradicated, adding, government was making all out efforts to control the virus.

Replying a query, she said NCOC would hold its a final meeting regarding Ramazan SOPs and the guidelines would clearly mention for every mosque administration that they would be responsible for the complete implementation of these instructions and precautionary measures.

“I am sure that everybody was aware of the serious situation and no one will disobey the SOPs devised by the health experts,” she hoped.

Responding another query, she said the government already announced that it would opened registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid as in April Pakistan would get more vaccine consignments.

She also urged eligible people to register themselves for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination, adding, all vaccines are 80 to 90 per cent safe from any severe.