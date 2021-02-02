COVID-19 Vaccine 1st tranche reaches provinces; inoculation begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):The first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday has reached all federating units including AJK and GB where the national immunisation would start across the country from Wednesday.

The national immunisation process would be simultaneously kicked start in all of the federating units where the main inoculation ceremony would be held here at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to the NCOC, the vaccine doses for Sindh and Balochistan were also despatched through air.

Chairman NCOC and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar would initiate national immunisation drive against the Coronavirus in special ceremony,

whereas as Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Chief Ministers of all the provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) would participate the ceremony via video link.