COVID-19: FDE to complete admission process in three phases

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced that it will complete the admission process of all classes for the year 2020 in federal public educational institutions in three phases keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a FDE notification, in phase one, admission process for Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-I, BS and Associate Degree Programme (ADP) has been started in ICT Colleges.

While, in second phase, admission process for class six to 10 shall be started and admission for primary classes shall be carried out in third phase as per admission policy issued earlier this year.

However, heads of institutions are reiterated to ensure all safety measures keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic during the whole admission process.

As per details, the admission process for class six to 10th has also been started which will be completed by 25th August 2020.

The admissions for class prep to five may be started from 1th September 2020 and be completed by 11th September.

The date of admission test shall be uniform and in line with the admission policy.

FDE further stated that the details regarding admission procedure of prep class shall be issued later. All classes shall be commenced from 15th September.

Furthermore, all teaching staff are considered on duty with immediate effect and all Heads of Institution may call their respective teaching faculty for assistance during admission process for working of academic activities as per proposed date of opening of Institutions and for any other official cause.

This shall be entirely the prerogative of Head of Institution to call as many numbers of teaching faculty as needed, it added.

However, precautionary measures ensuring social distancing and maintaining health and hygiene should be adopted.

The Area Education Officers are therefore requested to ensure the above mentioned instructions in true letter and spirit and provide maximum facilitation to the general public about for admission process, the notification mentioned.