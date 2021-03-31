ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded was 50,397 with 4,757 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,848 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 73 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 64 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 63 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 74 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 82 percent and Swat 84 percent.

Around 412 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 43,965 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 7,853 in Sindh, 20,983 in Punjab, 7,650 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,976 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 488 in Balochistan, 207 in GB, and 808 in AJK.

Around 603,126 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 667,957 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 12,663, Balochistan 19,557, GB 5,024, ICT 57,833, KP 87,055, Punjab 220,392 and Sindh 265,433.

About 14,434 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,497 have perished in Sindh among two of them perished in the hospital on Tuesday.

6,365 in Punjab had died with 46 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 41 of them in the hospitals and five out of hospital. 2,342 in KP where 23 of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 568 in ICT among five deaths in hospitals during past 24 hours, 207 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 352 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 10,197,329 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,912 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.