ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 82,276 with 5,152 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,362 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 71 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 73 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 19 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Nowshera 100 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 81 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Mardan 77 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 74 percent and Gujrat 71 percent.

Around 538 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 60,162 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,349 in Sindh, 34,681 in Punjab, 7,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,093 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,210 in Balochistan, 373 in GB, and 950 in AJK.

Around 662,845 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 761,437 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 15,669, Balochistan 20,940, GB 5,182, ICT 70,079, KP 106,500, Punjab 270,338 and Sindh 272,729.

About 16,316 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,553 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

7,457 in Punjab had died with 27 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 25 of them in the hospital and two out of hospital. 2,899 in KP where 32 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 642 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Sunday, 223 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 439 in AJK among six of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 11,204,529 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,349 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.