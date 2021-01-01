Covid-19 claims 71 deaths, 2,463 new Coronavirus cases reported amid New Year start

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday amid beginning of New Year reached 34,773 with 2,463 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,156 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Seventy One corona patients, 61 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 10 in their respective homes or quarantines died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 71 deaths during last 24 hours 39 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 300 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, ICT 38 percent, Peshawar 34 percent and Lahore 32 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 35 percent, Karachi 30 percent, Peshawar 58 percent and Multan 39 percent.

Some 41,039 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,383 in Sindh, 16,617 in Punjab, 5,371 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,449 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 520 in Balochistan, 371 in GB, and 328 in AJK.

Around 437,229 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 482,178 cases were detected so far that comprised total affected, deceased and recovered COVID-19 patients, including AJK 8,277, Balochistan 18,168, GB 4,857, ICT 37,888, KP 58,701, Punjab 138,608 and Sindh 215,679.

About 10,176 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,560 in Sindh among 20 of them perished in hospital and seven out of hospital during the past 24 hours.

Some 4,042 in Punjab, while 26 of them deceased in hospital and three out of hospital on Thursday. 1,649 in KP 11 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 419 in ICT three of them died in hospital on Thursday, 183 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 222 in AJK where one of them died in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 6,737,107 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,693 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.