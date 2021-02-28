KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP): As many as 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,350 and 262 new cases emerged when 10,057 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,350 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,057 samples were tested which detected 262 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,019,691 tests had been conducted against which 258,265 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 241,864 patients had recovered, including 224 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,051 patients were under treatment, of them 11,655 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 388 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 352 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 262 new cases, 129 have been detected from Karachi, including 70 from East, 25 South, 13 Central, 8 Malir, 7 Korangi and 6 West. Tando Muhammad Khan has 22,

Hyderabad and Jamshoro 19 each, Badin and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Khairpur, Thatta, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad 8 each, Larkana and Shikarpur 4 each, Ghotki 2, Jacobabad, Nausheroferoze and Kamber 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.