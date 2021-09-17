COVID-19 claims 68 more lives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was recorded 65,725 on Friday with 2,928 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 13,716 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, including those who were under treatment in the hospitals and also in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 4,960 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.08%.

Some 57,626 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday. Around 1,125,952 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,218,749 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,628, Balochistan 32,707, GB 10,222, ICT 103,720, KP 170,391, Punjab 419,423 and Sindh 448,658.

About 27,072 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 18,740,356 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.