ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Thursday reached 33,295 with 1,910 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,371 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty four corona patients died on Wednesday, 58 in hospitals and six in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update of the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab. Out of the 64 deaths, 37 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 32 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 40 percent, Peshawar 28 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 36 percent, Karachi 36 percent and Rawalpindi 23 percent.

Around 299 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 40,821 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,164 in Sindh, 15,341 in Punjab, 7,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,773 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 577 in Balochistan, 319 in GB, and 392 in AJK.

Around 494,578 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 539,387 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,931, Balochistan 18,788, GB 4,906, ICT 41,076, KP 66,198, Punjab 155,805 and Sindh 243,683.

About 11,514 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,957 perished in Sindh among 32 of them died. 27 of them died in hospital and five out of the hospital.

4,661 in Punjab had died with 15 deaths in past 24 hours. 14 of them perished in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 1,870 in KP where 13 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 472 in ICT among three of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 193 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 259 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 7,804,935 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,628 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.