COVID-19 claims 58 more lives, infects 1,873 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Tuesday reached 34,412 with 1,873 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,223 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty eight corona patients lost their lives during 24 hours and 49 among dead were under treatment in hospitals and nine in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that out of the total 58 deaths 29 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 38 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 37 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 45 percent, Multan 28 percent, Karachi 37 percent and Rawalpindi 23 percent.

Around 310 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 42,587 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,709 in Sindh, 18,156 in Punjab, 6,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,778 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 290 in Balochistan, 330 in GB, and 240 in AJK.

Around 490,126 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 535,914 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,855, Balochistan 18,754, GB 4,902, ICT 40,892, KP 65,740, Punjab 154,717 and Sindh 242,054.

About 11,376 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,900 perished in Sindh among eight of them died on Monday. Four of them died in hospital and four out of the hospital.

4,608 in Punjab had died with 40 deaths in past 24 hours. 35 of them perished in the hospitals and five out of the hospitals. 1,848 in KP where nine of them died in hospital on Monday, 468 in ICT, 193 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 257 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital Monday.

A total of 7,722,829 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,703 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.