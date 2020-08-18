COVID-19 claims 5 lives, infects 318 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, Aug 18 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that COVID-19 has claimed five more lives lifting the death toll to 2336 and infected 318 others raising the tally to 126743.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that five more patients lost their lives while struggling against Coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2336 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate and 318 more cases emerged when 8094 new samples were tested that came to four percent detection rate.

The CM Sindh said that so far 906,323 tests have been conducted against which 126743 cases have emerged, of them 120,241 or 95 percent patients have recovered that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4166 patients were under treatment, of them 3782 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 378 at different hospitals. The condition of 238 patients is stated to be critical, including 36 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 318 new cases 133 belong to Karachi, including 50 to South, 37 East, 17 Central, 14 Korangi, 10 Malir and five West.

Sanghar has 20 new cases, Mirpurkhas 14, Shikarpur 13, Tando allahyar nine, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad eight each, Sukkur, Khairpur and Matiari seven each, Kambar five, Larkana and tando Mohammad Khan four each, Umerkot three and Badin three each, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Naushehroferoze two each.