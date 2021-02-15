ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 25,747 with 1,048 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,387 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 25 of them were under treatment in hospital and one in their respective quarantines or at their homes on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 37percent.

Maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 41 percent, Multan 23 percent, and Lahore 21 percent.

Around 260 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 32,019 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,252 in Sindh, 11,541 in Punjab, 6,246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,757 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 390 in Balochistan, 348 in GB, and 485 in AJK.

Around 525,997 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 564,077 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,487, Balochistan 18,942, GB 4,940, ICT 42,688, KP 69,990, Punjab 164,268 and Sindh 253,762.

About 12,333 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,219 perished in Sindh among seven of them died during past 24 hours. Three of them died in the hospital and four out of the hospital.

5,051 in Punjab had died with 14 deaths in past 24 hours. 13 of them died in the hospital and one out of the hospital on Sunday.

1,995 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 486 in ICT among one of them in the hospital during past 24 hours, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 281 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 8,466,177 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,115 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.