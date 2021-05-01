ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 90,553 with 4,696 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,544 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and forty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 132 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 14 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 146 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 61 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 69 percent, Multan 76 percent, Bahawalpur 67 percent and Mardan 80 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 63 percent, Multan 76 percent, Peshawar 72 percent and Swat 61 percent.

Around 671 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 48,740 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 14,783 in Sindh, 18,962 in Punjab, 8,102 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,948 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 529 in Balochistan, 405 in GB, and 1,011 in AJK.

Around 717,009 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 825,519 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,187, Balochistan 22,369, GB 5,310, ICT 75,498, KP 118,413, Punjab 303,182 and Sindh 283,560.

About 17,957 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,645 have perished in Sindh among 11 of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Friday.

8,500 in Punjab had died with 90 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 77 of them in the hospital and 13 out of hospital. 3,310 in KP where 36 of them died in hospital on Friday, 683 in ICT among four deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 236 in Balochistan among two deaths occurred in hospital during past 24 hours, 107 in GB among one death occurred in hospital during past 24 hours and 476 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 11,836,866 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,639 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.