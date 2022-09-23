Court suspends Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants till Oct 7

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):An Accountability Court on Friday suspended the permanent arrest warrants of former finance minister Ishaq Dar till October 7, in a reference pertaining to holding of assets beyond known sources of income.

The court, however, said that it would cancel the arrest warrants permanently if the former finance minister appeared before it.

AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by Ishaq Dar through his counsel Qazi Misbah Advocate.

The lawyer prayed the court to suspend the permanent arrest warrants of former finance minister, adding that his client would directly approach this court as he gets back to the home country.

He said Ishaq Dar wanted to surrender before this court on his return.

The court inquired about the presence of NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi at this the duty prosecutor said that he (Afzal)

had gone to perform Umrah.

It may be mentioned here that the court had issued permanent arrest warrant against Ishaq Dar in May this year.