Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):A special court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a two-day physical custody of PTI’s leader Azam Swati in a case pertaining to controversial tweet.

The FIA’s official adopted the stance that the PTI’s Senator Swati had deliberately tried to spread hate among youth and public against the state institution through his statement. Azam Swati had been arrested after an FIR was registered against him.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA had produced Azam Swati before the court of senior civil judge and prayed the court to grant a seven-day physical remand of the accused.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the request of physical remand and stated that a political fabricated case had been made against his lawyer. The PTI’s leader was also tortured during the custody, he argued.

The court, however, granted the FIA a two day physical remand of the accused. The court also ordered the FIA to conduct medical examination of the accused.