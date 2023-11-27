Countrywide anti-polio drive kicks off today

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): A countrywide anti-polio campaign of varied durations to administer drops to children under five years of age started on Monday (today).

According to details, thousands of teams have been formed in the drive against the crippling disease with hopes to eliminate the virus this year.

Polio teams will go door-to-door and administer oral polio vaccine drops to children under the age of five, private news channels reported.

Health ministry officials urged people to cooperate with polio teams to administer drops to their children against this crippling disease.

In Punjab, anti-polio teams have been constituted to administer the Polio vaccine to 22 million children.

In Sindh, more than eighty thousand polio workers will go door to door to administer vaccines to over ten million children.

Likewise, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered Polio vaccine drops.

In Balochistan, more than 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.