Country heading in right direction: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that there should be constructive and positive political debates on the public issues as the country was heading in the right direction.

In a private Tv (Mehran) talkshow pogramme, the president said positive criticism over the public issues was must but the opposition parties had been demanding something which was doing no good to the politics and the country.

The masses did not respond to their arguments as these were not public issues specific, he observed.

The president to a query, replied that the country was being economically strengthened despite the challenge of Covid 19. Industries had been fully functional whereas, rupee was being strengthened.

The government had financially supported the poor masses with Ehsaas programme during the Covid pandemic, he added.

“Pakistan is heading towards betterment and it is the change, I have been witnessing for the first time in the country’s history,” he added.

The president observed that judiciary had been stronger and efficient while the armed forces were not only defending the country bravely but also thwarted enemies’ nefarious designs.

The president said all should extend their cooperation for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The president expressing his dismay over opposition parties’ tactics referred to a statement of Ayaz Sadiq in the assembly, in which he tried to make controversial the arrest of Indian captured pilot Abhinandan.

The president to another question, said there was no bar on political debates in the country and underlined the need for constructive criticism over public issues.

He said when the judiciary decided in favour of opposition leaders, it was praised and if it decided otherwise, then it was blamed.

He said opposition’s demand of resignation of the prime minister was beyond his comprehension.

On which basis they had been demanding! the president questioned and advised the political parties if they had any grievances, they should adopt the legal course.

The president to another question said that accountability was being practiced worldwide and different contemporary laws were enacted to inquire the people about their assets.

He cited Swiss Illicit Assets Act and UK law over unexplained wealth etc., which were applicable over government servants and political representatives.

Responding to a query, the president said that the provincial governments had been spending more than 20 per cent of their allocation on education.

The Covid-19 pandemic had affected different sectors including education and it changed mode of education which was now being imparted through tv and internet.

The president said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had granted a total of 50,000 scholarships to students which was a reflection of its commitment with the education.

He observed that soon, uniform education system would be introduced throughout the country.

However, he stressed that much more need to be done in the education and health sectors which were vital for elimination of poverty.

“Battle is not yet over,” he said, stressing that education and health sectors were critical to efface poverty. These two sectors were focused by China.

The president said skilled labour should be promoted. The IT sector possessed vast opportunities.

Besides, he underlined the need to boosting of agriculture products with enhanced seeds quality, change in agricultural practices and use of pesticides.

The feudal system’s impacts could still be felt in some form in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, he opined.

To another query, he expressed his confidence that the federal and Sindh governments would develop understanding over islands issue.

He underlined the need of paying attention to environment, protection of mangroves, wildlife and fishermen.

The president said that the prime minister had requested him to head the population task force.