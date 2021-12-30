Corruption eradication becomes voice of entire nation: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Red) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the eradication of corruption from the country has become the voice of the whole nation right now. He expressed these views while addressing a function held at NAB headquarters. Javed Iqbal distributed merit certificates on behalf of President Dr. Arif Alvi for outstanding performance among NAB officers / personnel.

The ceremony was attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah, Director General Headquarters Hasnain Ahmed and other senior officials. The chairman said NAB was committed to take action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination., adding, the bureau had been made an active institution for the eradication of corruption. The NAB has directly and indirectly recovered Rs 541 billion from corrupt elements during the last four years which was a remarkable achievement.

The chairman said that eradication of corruption from the country has become the voice of the whole nation. NAB has been made a dynamic body to take action against corrupt elements without any discrimination. He said leading national and international organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan not only appreciated NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but also Gillani and Gallup polls have reported that some 59 percent of people have shown their confidence over NAB.

NAB has received a total of 510,729 complaints since its inception out of which 498,256 had been disposed off, he informed. The bureau has authorised 16,307 complaint verifications as per law, out of which investigation of 15,475 complaints has been completed. NAB has initiated 10,365 inquiries as per law out of which 9,299 have been completed. The bureau has authorised 4,707 investigations out of which 4,377 have been completed.

NAB has recovered Rs 822.115 billion directly and indirectly since its inception. NAB has filed as many as 3,772 references in various accountability courts – of which 2,508 references have been decided. Right now some 1,264 corruption references of Rs 1335 billion were being heard in various esteemed accountability courts of the country. NAB has revamped its working under the leadership of Justice Javed and fixed 10 months period for filing reference by completing all formalities of a complaint.

NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers so that quality and standard of investigations could be further improved on the basis of solid evidence. While positive results of those initiatives had started pouring in. The accountability courts convicted at least 1,194 suspects during the last four years due to vigorous pleading of NAB on the basis of solid evidence.

Due to a proactive anti-corruption strategy, the NAB’s overall conviction rate remained about 66 percent, which was a remarkable achievement in the investigation of white-collar crimes in the world. The chairman distributed merit certificates among staff members including Asim Lodhi, Director Chairman Secretariat, Shakeel Anjum Nagra, Additional Director Operations Division, Ahmad Raza Tahir, Additional Director Operations Division, Hassan Akbar,

Additional Prosecutor General Accountability, Prosecution Division, Sajid Ali, Deputy Director Headquarters Division,Muhammad Shoaib, Deputy Director HRM Division, Sadaf Bhatti, Assistant Director T& R Division, Hamid Javed, Assistant Director NAB Lahore, Waris Ali Janjua,, Special Prosecutor (Trial Court) NAB Lahore, Qamar Abbas Abbasi Deputy Director NAB Karachi, Zahid Hussain Baladi, Special Prosecutor NAB Karachi, Sherullah,Assistant Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habibullah Baig, Special Prosecutor (TC) NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Hameed, Deputy Director NAB Balochistan, Jaffar Raza,Special Prosecutor NAB Balochistan, Mehboob Alam, Deputy Director NAB Rawalpindi, Hasnain Khurshid, Special Prosecutor NAB Rawalpindi,

Muhammad Omar Hayat, Assistant Director NAB Multan,Ahmad Raza, Special Prosecutor (SC), Mohammad Irfan, Assistant Director NAB Sukkur, Mohammad Imran, APS Chairman Secretariat, Khanzaman, Naib Qasid Chairman Secretariat, Muhammad Rafiq, Driver, Chairman Secretariat, Khalid Mahmood Malik, Security Guard Chairman Secretariat, Rizwan Saleem, Assistant Operations Division, Ghulam Yasin, Naib Qasid Operations Division,Muhammad Masood, CEO Operations Division, Iftikhar Ahmed, Superintendent Headquarters Division, Subedar Retired Muhammad Ilyas, Naib Qasid Headquarters Division, Hasnain Ahmed,

Driver Headquarters Division,Fazal Ahmad Arshad, Assistant Headquarters Division, Asher Khan, Naib Qasid HRM Division, Fazal Hussain, APSA & P Division, Khadija BB, Naib Qasida A& P Division,Muhammad Aslam, Superintendent T&R, Aftab Ahmed, Naib Qasid T&R Division, Hamza Irshad, Assistant Junior Expert NAB Rawalpindi, Faizan Sikandar Assistant Expert NAB Rawalpindi, Muhammad Azam APS Chairman Secretariat, Mubashir Naib Qasid Chairman Secretariat, P Nawaz Assistant Junior Expert to Chairman Secretariat, Ghulam Sarwar Brohi Assistant Operations Division, Rafaqat Masih Naib Qasid Operations Division,

Mohammad Imran Ali APS Prosecution Division, Mohammad Riaz Naib Qasid Prosecution Division, Mudassar Iqbal APS Headquarters Division, Mohammad Adil Khan Naib Qasid Headquarters Division, Mohammad Naveed Iqbal Driver Headquarters Division, Mohammad Rizwan Assistant HRM Division, Abdul Qayyum Daftri, HRM Division, Muhammad Ayaz Tahir Clerk A&P Division, Faisal Feroze Naib Qasid A&P Division, Qamar Zaman Khan Assistant T&R Division,Hafiz Naeem Shehzad Naib Qasid T&R Division, Bilal Ahmed APS NAB Rawalpindi, Muhammad Irshad Naib Qasid NAB Rawalpindi for exhibiting outstanding performance.

Later, the NAB chairman unveiled the book “Investigation of Corruption, Financial Crimes and Money Laundering,” written by NAB Rawalpindi Director Ghulam Farooq. In the book, the author has provided guidelines for effective investigation of various cases. The NAB chairman appreciated the book and hoped that the relevant book would be useful for all the investigating officers of NAB to investigate various cases.