Coronavirus claims 47 lives, infects over 2,000 people: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):The national tally of total COVID-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 61,947 with 2,333 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,261 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-seven corona patients died during past 24 hours, including those under treatment in different hospitals and their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 4,641 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition with six more patients admitted in past 24 hours to various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.56 percent.

Some 51,139 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday.

Around 1,140,917 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,230,238 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,864, Balochistan 32,796, GB 10,264, ICT 104,472, KP 171,874, Punjab 424,701 and Sindh 452,267.

About 27,374 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 18,950,039 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.