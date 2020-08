Risk of coronavirus still exists: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that coronavirus had not ended yet and the risk of the pandemic was still exists.

In a tweet, he said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was prepared for every occasion that could increase the cases.

β€œAt NCOC, with provincial support we prepare for every occasion which can increase cases-Eid, Muharram, school opening etc,” he added.

He also quoted an American poet Robert Frosts to show the government’s commitment in uprooting the pandemic-β€œBut I have promised to keep and miles to go before I sleep”.