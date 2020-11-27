Coordination among different stakeholders must for improved economy: President

KARACHI, Nov 27 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that coordination among different stakeholders was a must for improved economy.

Speaking to the delegation of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) here, he stressed on the industrialists to join hands for solution of the issues faced by business community.

The president reiterated the need of collective efforts for development of Pakistan as an industrial hub, according to a press release issued here.

Replying to queries of members of SILC, he said that a consortium was needed to be formed for planning and implementation of new projects and for better facilitation of new industrialists.

The president urged K-Electric for uninterrupted supply of electricity to Industries by placing separate feeders and also emphasized that special measures should be taken for infrastructure development and water supply for better working of factories.

Mass Transit Program would solve the problems of industrial workers, he added.

The president said that a criteria be made for establishing an advisory committee for better implementation of Karachi transformation plan.

He urged on the need of one window operation for early disposal and verification of cases for establishment of new industries.

Dr Arif Alvi said that development of Special Economic Zones was the key for robust growth of industrial sector as China had also developed its industries through SEZs.

He urged the industrialists to join hands for developing and setting up industries in potential economic zones.

The committee led by Shariq Vohra, Zahid Saeed, Salim-uz-Zaman and others vowed to hold the meeting within months.