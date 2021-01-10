KARACHI, Jan 10 (APP): The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia here on Sunday officially announced the passing away of its Consul General, Totok Prianamto due to a heart-related illness.

A press release from the Consulate issued by Abdi Satya Utama, Consul for Socio,-Culture and Information stated the C.G passed away due to heart-related illness on Saturday.

“The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia was stated to affirm its deep appreciation and gratitude to the role played by the late Consul General in supporting and enhancing Indonesia and Pakistan relations, in its various aspects,” the press release said.

“We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and our friends,” said Utama in his statement.

The Foreign Office Sunday condoled the sad demise of Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto due to cardiac arrest.

“We are deeply saddened … Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Consul General Totok Prianamto’s family and friends,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He conveyed “deepest condolences to the brotherly Government of Indonesia.”

The spokesperson said the Consul General played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and the country deeply valued his positive contributions