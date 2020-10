Constitution stresses for promotion of national, regional languages: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said Urdu is a national language of Pakistan and the Constitution stressed for promotion of national and regional languages.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, he quoted an article of the Constitution and said that it was the responsibility of everyone to protect the national and regional languages.

Murad Saaed said β€œ If the speech of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan leader Owais Noorani at the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a slip of the tongue then it is right otherwise everybody should condemn the speech of the JUP leader.”

β€œWho benefited from the speeches during the last PDM rally,” he said adding that it is unfortunate that the opposition was busy in carrying forward narrative of enemies.