Constitution stresses for promotion of national, regional languages: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said Urdu is a national language of Pakistan and the Constitution stressed for promotion of national and regional languages.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, he quoted an article of the Constitution and said that it was the responsibility of everyone to protect the national and regional languages.

Murad Saaed said “ If the speech of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan leader Owais Noorani at the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a slip of the tongue then it is right otherwise everybody should condemn the speech of the JUP leader.”

“Who benefited from the speeches during the last PDM rally,” he said adding that it is unfortunate that the opposition was busy in carrying forward narrative of enemies.