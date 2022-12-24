ISLAMABAD Dec 24 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmzi on Saturday said that the constitution of Pakistan, in line with the Quaid’s vision, enshrined freedom and protection of the rights of all communities living in Pakistan.

“The Government’s policies are geared towards empowering the minority communities to play their role in national life as equal citizens and fostering interfaith harmony,” the ambassador was addressing a ceremony arranged by Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi in connection with the Christmas day celebration.

A number of Pakistani Christian community members participated in the event, which was marked inter alia by special prayers. It was recalled that 25 December had a special significance as it also marked the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ambassador Tirmizi also recalled the contribution of Justice A.R.Cornelius, Col S.K Tressler, F.E Chaudhry and other successful members of the Pakistani community and lauded their contribution towards Pakistan’s progress and development .