Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights of every citizen Dr. Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday gave a special message on International Human Rights Day to be celebrated on 10 December, she said that all human beings are born equal in rights and dignity as fundamental rights have also been ensured in constitution of Pakistan.

In her message on Thursday she said that, we mark Human Rights Day and celebrate the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Pakistan was one of the earliest signatories to the Declaration in 1948. Our constitution too embodies this principle: All human beings are born equal in rights and dignity.

The Government has moved beyond rhetoric and proactively removed the barriers marginalized groups face – placing legal reform at the top of its priorities. Over the past year, the Ministry of Human Rights has strengthened human rights legislation in Pakistan by introducing landmark laws on child labor, harassment and domestic violence, the protection of journalists, transgender persons, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities,said in a Press Release issued by MOHR.

She said that Just last week, long-awaited Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act was signed by the President and made into law. The Act’s various articles safeguard the rights of every journalist and media professional, including the rights of security, privacy, and the right of journalists to carry out journalistic work independently and free from abuse, harassment, and violence.

This year alone, the Ministry has also established two new protection centers: one for at-risk children and another for transgender persons. Our shelters for victims of gender-based violence are operational at all times.

Our nationwide awareness campaigns have reached every province of Pakistan to inform citizens, especially the most vulnerable groups, of their rights and available support services.

These campaigns have focused on women’s inheritance rights, violence against women, child abuse, child labor via radio, television, and even truck art.

We have also pioneered research on these topics, including reports on the plight of women prisoners, a study analyzing the human rights implications of COVID 19, a National Child Labor Survey, which is being conducted in Pakistan after 30 years, a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, and a National Action Plan for Business and Human Rights which will be launched next week.

Beyond legislation, too, we have sought to safeguard fundamental human rights by organizing training workshops across Pakistan for the judiciary and police.

MoHR has been conducting Police Sensitization Workshops with Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police to introduce the police guidelines, solicit feedback and sensitize police personnel. Our provincial training and sensitization programs in Sindh and Balochistan alone have trained over 730 officials, most of whom are judges.

She added that this Government’s flagship initiatives have been guided first and foremost by a human rights perspective, but the protection of fundamental rights is a collective duty. It starts at home.

Institutions and individuals must work together towards tolerance and inclusivity to ensure every citizen of Pakistan can live a life of freedom, respect, and dignity – as is their Constitutionally guaranteed right.