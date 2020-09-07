Comprehensive plan being chalked out for better utilization of public properties: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that a comprehensive plan is being chalked out for better utilization of public properties in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony of auction of public properties here, he said that an increase in exports and reduction in trade deficit was the significant achievement of the government.

He said it is very important to strengthen institutions for growth of business in the country.

He said that auction was being carried out transparently and this was a milestone achievement, adding that if we build a foundation on basis of this initiative, it will promote public private partnership in the country.