Completion of vaccination to 70mln big achievement: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that another milestone has been achieved in the ongoing vaccination against coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said that the completion of vaccination of 70 million people across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan by the end of 2021 was a good omen.

Farrukh said that the NCOC has set an excellent example of cooperation between the federation, the provinces and the institutions.