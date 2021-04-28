ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that in view of the deteriorating situation of coronavirus pandemic in India, there was a complete travel ban on India.

In a tweet he said the ban has been enforced since the third week of April and was being fully implemented.

بھارت میں کرونا کی بگڑتی صورتحال کے پیش نظر بھارت سے آمدو رفت پر مکمل پابندی عائد ہے یہ پابندی اپریل کے تیسے ہفتے سے لاگو ہے اور اس مکمل عمدرآمد ہو رہا ہے، اگر کرونا کی صورتحال میں بہتری نہ آئ تو پاکستان کے اندر مزید سخت اقدامات کرنے پڑیں گے اس کیلئے تیاری کی جا رہی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2021

He said if corona situation does not improve, more drastic measures would have to be taken inside Pakistan and preparations were being made in this regard.