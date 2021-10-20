Commodore Habib ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral: PN

KARACHI, Oct 20 (APP): Commodore Habib Ur Rehman of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral who held an illustrious service career having vast experience of Command and Staff appointments.

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman got commission in Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990 and was a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad, said a Pakistan Navy (PN) media release.



Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman has completed MS (Mechanical Engineering) degree from France and qualified System Engineering and Management Course from the UK.



His illustrious Service career included Command appointments as Commanding Officer Fleet Maintenance Group, General Manager (Technical) Maritime Technologies Complex, Deputy Managing Director (Support & Services) PN Dockyard and Commandant PNS JAUHAR.



His Staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad included Director Ship Maintenance and Repairs and Assistant Naval Secretary (Marine Engineering). Presently Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman has been appointed as Managing Director Dockyard (Karachi).



The Admiral was also a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).