Committee for review of technology use in Senate election to meet on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The committee constituted by the Election Commission to review the possibilities of use of technology and make recommendations for the Senate election in this regard, will meet here Friday (tomorrow) at the Commission’s Secretariat.

The meeting will be chaired by Additional Secretary Admin. Manzoor Akhtar Malik and will be attended by Saeed Gul Joint Provincial Secretary Election Commissioner Punjab Lahore and Khizr Aziz Director General Information Technology as Members of the Committee.